    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Collin Moran, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the hangar bay, Sept. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
