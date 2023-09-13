Maintenance

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Damon Dominguez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), chains an F/A-18 Super Hornet in the hangar bay, Sept. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

