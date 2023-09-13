Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Cohort of NAVWAR and NPS Scholarship-for-Service Program Set to Start this September [Image 2 of 2]

    First Cohort of NAVWAR and NPS Scholarship-for-Service Program Set to Start this September

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 7, 2023) From left, Allyson Dopwell, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)-Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) diversity science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Scholarship for Service (S4S) program interim director; Scott McCrellin, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Command and Control and Enterprise Engineering (C2E2) Department head; Kelly Sobon, C2E2 deputy department head; and Jordan Brown, scholarship program student talk in a C2E2 conference room. The NAVWAR and NPS Historically Black College and University/Minority-Serving Institution (HBCU/MSI) S4S program is set to start this September, the first of its kind for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    NPS
    scholarship
    NAVWAR
    scholars program
    HBCU/MSI
    scholarship-for-service

