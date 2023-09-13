First Cohort of NAVWAR and NPS Scholarship-for-Service Program Set to Start this September

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 7, 2023) From left, Scott McCrellin, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Command and Control and Enterprise Engineering (C2E2) Department head; Jordan Brown, scholarship program student; Kelly Sobon, C2E2 deputy department head; and Allyson Dopwell, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)-Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) diversity science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Scholarship for Service (S4S) program interim director pose in a C2E2 conference room. The NAVWAR and NPS Historically Black College and University/Minority-Serving Institution (HBCU/MSI) S4S program is set to start this September, the first of its kind for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

