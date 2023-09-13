230707-N-CG927-1001
EVERETT, WASH. (July 7, 2023) - Cmdr. James Pierce III relieved Cmdr. Steven Zielechowski as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at a change of command ceremony held on July 7th. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Claire Ruotolo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8023145
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-CG927-1001
|Resolution:
|1395x872
|Size:
|139.31 KB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Change of Command, by LTJG Claire Ruotolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT