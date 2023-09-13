USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Change of Command

Cmdr. James Pierce III relieved Cmdr. Steven Zielechowski as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at a change of command ceremony held, July 7.



Zielechowski assumed command of McCampbell on January 21st, 2022 and will serve his next tour at United States European Command (EUCOM) in Stuttgart, Germany.



During his tenure, Zielechowski commanded McCampbell through a revival from a twenty-month maintenance period, known as a midlife modernization, back to operating at sea. Taking place in Portland, Ore., a non-Navy fleet-concentration area, McCampbell’s midlife modernization in the city was the first of its kind for a Navy ship in several decades. Following a homeport shift to Naval Station Everett, Zielechowski oversaw McCampbell execute several material and crew proficiency inspections to ensure the ship’s success while conducting maritime operations.



Hailing from western Pennsylvania, Pierce commissioned through Old Dominion University’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program in 2006. Pierce returns to McCampbell, fleeting up from his tour as Executive Officer.



“I cannot overstate how tremendous of a privilege it is to lead the nearly three-hundred Sailors who make up McCampbell,” said Pierce. “McCampbell, with its enhanced equipment and adaptable crew, will continue to do what it has consistently done best- prove itself a vital asset for both present and future naval operations.”



Prior to midlife modernization, McCampbell spent 13 years forward-deployed and was based out of Yokosuka, Japan. She completed demanding Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) mission tasking, including routine operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



Today as a ship operating in the continental United States, McCampbell falls on the Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) roster as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. C3F works consistently with C7F to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.

