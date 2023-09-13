Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USACE Buffalo District New Headquarters Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    The USACE Buffalo District New Headquarters Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the move to the new headquarters in downtown Buffalo, NY.

    Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engingeers Lakes and Ohio River Division and other distinguished guests joined Lt. Col. Krug, commander of the Buffalo District and district teammates in the cermony held Sep. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

