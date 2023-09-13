The USACE Buffalo District New Headquarters Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the move to the new headquarters in downtown Buffalo, NY.



Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engingeers Lakes and Ohio River Division and other distinguished guests joined Lt. Col. Krug, commander of the Buffalo District and district teammates in the cermony held Sep. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

