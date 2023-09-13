138th Fighter Wing celebrates Hispanic Heritage with paleta

138th Fighter Wing Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by handing out free paleta, Sept. 9, 2023 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Paletas are frozen ice cream deserts first created in Tocumbo, Mexico, in the 1940's. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
