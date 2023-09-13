Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing celebrates Hispanic Heritage with paleta [Image 2 of 3]

    138th Fighter Wing celebrates Hispanic Heritage with paleta

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by handing out free paleta, Sept. 9, 2023 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Paletas are frozen ice cream deserts first created in Tocumbo, Mexico, in the 1940's. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 11:57
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

