With the rollout of MHS GENESIS, customer care is expected to have temporary but significant delays in service. To alleviate some of the inconvenience, the clinic is currently taking walk-ins on Monday afternoons and Wednesday mornings.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 8022012 VIRIN: 230201-A-LR291-5122 Resolution: 2532x1170 Size: 345.32 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Electronic healthcare revolution hits the USAG-Italy community [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.