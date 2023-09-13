With the rollout of MHS GENESIS, customer care is expected to have temporary but significant delays in service. To alleviate some of the inconvenience, the clinic is currently taking walk-ins on Monday afternoons and Wednesday mornings.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8022012
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-LR291-5122
|Resolution:
|2532x1170
|Size:
|345.32 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Electronic healthcare revolution hits the USAG-Italy community [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Electronic healthcare revolution hits the USAG-Italy community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT