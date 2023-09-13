Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23 [Image 9 of 9]

    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion and Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Detachment of the Albanian Support Command pose for a group photo during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is designed to build interoperability and cooperation between NATO allies and partners to ensure they can operate as one team across multiple systems.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 04:16
    Photo ID: 8021763
    VIRIN: 230913-A-RK866-1281
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.01 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23
    Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Army Reserve
    432nd Civil Affairs Battalion
    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT