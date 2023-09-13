U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion and Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Detachment of the Albanian Support Command pose for a group photo during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is designed to build interoperability and cooperation between NATO allies and partners to ensure they can operate as one team across multiple systems.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23, by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.