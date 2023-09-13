Army Reserve Soldiers train on civil operations during Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jordan Littel, center, a civil affairs team chief from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, speaks at a mock press conference during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. This type of training scenario promotes regional stability and security, while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities and fostering trust.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE