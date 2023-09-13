Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasha Baker visits DPAA on first International Trip [Image 22 of 22]

    Sasha Baker visits DPAA on first International Trip

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    The Honorable Sasha Baker, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, poses for a photo with members of her staff and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) during her first visit to DPAA on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of her first international trip September 13, 2023. For her first international trip as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Baker prioritized seeing DPAA in order to meet anthropologists and other staff who provided on-the-ground recovery support following the Maui fires. Additionally, Baker learned more about the recovery efforts and the world-wide reach the organization has, to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

    DOD
    DPAA

