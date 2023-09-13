Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE) [Image 2 of 2]

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE)

    INDONESIA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    US Army 1st Lt. Madison Teague, a platoon leader assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and allied partners from the Indonesian Armed Forces, secures the denotation line prior to her platoon performing a demolition breach on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.

    #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 23:52
    Photo ID: 8021425
    VIRIN: 230911-A-NF551-7688
    Resolution: 2160x1217
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE) [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE)
    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT