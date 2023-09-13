US Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and allied partners from the Indonesian Armed Forces perform a demolition breach on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.
#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8021420
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-NF551-9774
|Resolution:
|2160x1217
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE) [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT