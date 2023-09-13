US Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and allied partners from the Indonesian Armed Forces perform a demolition breach on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.



#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 23:52 Photo ID: 8021420 VIRIN: 230911-A-NF551-9774 Resolution: 2160x1217 Size: 2.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE) [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.