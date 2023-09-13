Maui relief continues as Joint Task Force-50 members return home

Hawaii Army and Air Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force-50 Maui return to Oahu, Sept. 13, 2023, at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula)

