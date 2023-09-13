Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maui relief continues as Joint Task Force-50 members return home [Image 1 of 3]

    Maui relief continues as Joint Task Force-50 members return home

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Army and Air Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force-50 Maui return to Oahu, Sept. 13, 2023, at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 8021406
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-KH177-1002
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maui relief continues as Joint Task Force-50 members return home [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

