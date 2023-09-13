Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH [Image 12 of 12]

    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii along with other leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) hosted the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC), Sept. 8, 2023. JBPHH leadership provided updates on Dry Dock 5 construction, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific operations and the Department of Defense support to the people of Maui. The quarterly MAC meeting concluded with a boat tour of Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 8021379
    VIRIN: 230908-N-KN989-1852
    Resolution: 7353x5252
    Size: 714 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Military Affairs Council
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

