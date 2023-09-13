Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii along with other leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) hosted the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC), Sept. 8, 2023. JBPHH leadership provided updates on Dry Dock 5 construction, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific operations and the Department of Defense support to the people of Maui. The quarterly MAC meeting concluded with a boat tour of Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:24 Photo ID: 8021379 VIRIN: 230908-N-KN989-1852 Resolution: 7353x5252 Size: 714 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.