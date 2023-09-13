Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH

Capt. Stephen Padhi, commanding officer, Officer-in-Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, speaks with members of the Military Affairs Council (MAC) during a visit to the Arizona Memorial, Sept. 8, 2023. Padhi briefed MAC members on shipyard operations, construction projects, and narrated a boat tour of the shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
