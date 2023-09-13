Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH [Image 11 of 12]

    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Stephen Padhi, commanding officer, Officer-in-Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, speaks with members of the Military Affairs Council (MAC) during a visit to the Arizona Memorial, Sept. 8, 2023. Padhi briefed MAC members on shipyard operations, construction projects, and narrated a boat tour of the shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 8021378
    VIRIN: 230908-N-KN989-1844
    Resolution: 3903x5464
    Size: 267.5 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH
    Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    PHNSY
    Military Affairs Council
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Capt. Stephen Padhi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT