Capt. Stephen Padhi, commanding officer, Officer-in-Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, speaks with members of the Military Affairs Council (MAC) during a visit to the Arizona Memorial, Sept. 8, 2023. Padhi briefed MAC members on shipyard operations, construction projects, and narrated a boat tour of the shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:24 Photo ID: 8021378 VIRIN: 230908-N-KN989-1844 Resolution: 3903x5464 Size: 267.5 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visit JBPHH [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.