    Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 5]

    Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230914-N-OG286-1008 AYASE, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi participated in the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-5 candidates held onboard the installation Sept. 14, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Security Forces

