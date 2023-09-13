230914-N-OG286-1002 AYASE, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi participated in the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-5 candidates held onboard the installation Sept. 14, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

