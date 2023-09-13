Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 5 of 5]

    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariel Almonte Merejildo 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230907-N-VS112-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2023) Sailors prepare ordnance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for transfer to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariel Almonte Merejildo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 8021331
    VIRIN: 230907-N-VS112-1061
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mariel Almonte Merejildo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Navy
    USS Nimitz
    ammunition offload

