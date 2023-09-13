230907-N-VS112-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2023) Sailors prepare ordnance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for transfer to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariel Almonte Merejildo)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8021331
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-VS112-1061
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mariel Almonte Merejildo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
