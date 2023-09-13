Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nagasaki Office Calls [Image 6 of 6]

    Nagasaki Office Calls

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi presents Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), with his handwritten Japanese calligraphy symbolizing gratitude, as a gift during a meeting at the Nagasaki Prefectural Government Office in Nagasaki, Japan Sept. 12, 2023. Adams visited Nagasaki for a final meeting with Oishi as installation commanding officer to bid him farewell prior to the upcoming CFAS change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

