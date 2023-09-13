Nagasaki Office Calls

Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi presents a gift to Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a meeting at the Nagasaki Prefectural Government Office in Nagasaki, Japan Sept. 12, 2023. Adams visited Nagasaki for a final meeting with Oishi as installation commanding officer to bid him farewell prior to the upcoming CFAS change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

