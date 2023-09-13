U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron and 354th Fighter Generation Squadron work on an A-10C Thunderbolt II on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023. Airmen performed inspections on A-10C Thunderbolt II jets to make sure they were in working order before being sent downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 18:48
|Photo ID:
|8021206
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-VP642-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Field [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT