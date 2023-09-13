Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan Air Field

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron and 354th Fighter Generation Squadron work on an A-10C Thunderbolt II on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023. Airmen performed inspections on A-10C Thunderbolt II jets to make sure they were in working order before being sent downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 8021206
    VIRIN: 230912-F-VP642-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan Air Field [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

