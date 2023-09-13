U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Borgen, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II jet pilot, walks away from an A-10 on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II was the fist Air Force aircraft designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|09.12.2023
|09.13.2023 18:48
|8021207
|230912-F-VP642-1018
|6048x4024
|2.91 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|9
|1
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Field [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
