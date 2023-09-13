Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan Air Field [Image 2 of 3]

    Davis-Monthan Air Field

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Borgen, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II jet pilot, walks away from an A-10 on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II was the fist Air Force aircraft designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 8021207
    VIRIN: 230912-F-VP642-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

