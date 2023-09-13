Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November Company Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    November Company Promotion Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are meritoriously promoted on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 13, 2023. These Marines were selected for meritorious promotions based on their outstanding performance during recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 8020296
    VIRIN: 230913-M-WD009-1109
    Resolution: 7011x5464
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PFC
    graduation
    chevron
    recruit training
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines

