New Marines with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are meritoriously promoted on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 13, 2023. These Marines were selected for meritorious promotions based on their outstanding performance during recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 8020293 VIRIN: 230913-M-WD009-1106 Resolution: 6507x5185 Size: 2.57 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, November Company Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.