Perry, FL, Sept 9, 2023 - Debris is still lining the streets after Tropical Storm Idalia hit the area in last August of this year.(Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8019959
|VIRIN:
|230909-O-SZ823-6795
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|PERRY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Debris in Perry, FL [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT