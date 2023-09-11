Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris in Perry, FL [Image 2 of 3]

    Debris in Perry, FL

    PERRY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Perry, FL, Sept 9, 2023 - Debris is still lining the streets after Tropical Storm Idalia hit the area in last August of this year.(Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 10:54
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: PERRY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris in Perry, FL [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Debris
    Perry
    DR4734 FL

