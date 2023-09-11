U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Training and Readiness Command, left, addresses attendees during a panel discussion at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2023. Seballes joined U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Steven Whitney, Director of Staff, Headquarters, U.S. Space Force, center, and Katharine Kelley, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Human Capital, right, on the “Amplifying the Guardian Spirit” panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 8019947 VIRIN: 230912-F-OR751-8454 Resolution: 5745x3964 Size: 5.35 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARCOM leaders: Warfighting Mindset, Guardian Spirit key for future force [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.