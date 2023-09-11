Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM leaders: Warfighting Mindset, Guardian Spirit key for future force [Image 5 of 7]

    STARCOM leaders: Warfighting Mindset, Guardian Spirit key for future force

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Training and Readiness Command, left, addresses attendees during a panel discussion at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2023. Seballes joined U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Steven Whitney, Director of Staff, Headquarters, U.S. Space Force, center, and Katharine Kelley, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Human Capital, right, on the “Amplifying the Guardian Spirit” panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo)

    This work, STARCOM leaders: Warfighting Mindset, Guardian Spirit key for future force [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

