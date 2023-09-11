Bees await transportation to Bee Friendly Apiary during abatement and demolition services at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC) in Beltsville, Md., Aug. 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8019596
|VIRIN:
|230807-A-WO535-1003
|Resolution:
|2082x2776
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bees await transportation to Bee Friendly Apiary, Aug. 7, 2023. [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE, Baltimore District safely rehomes a total of 50k bees found at Bureau of Engraving and Printing demo project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT