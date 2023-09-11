Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bill Castro, beekeeper, extracts hive and honeybees [Image 3 of 3]

    Bill Castro, beekeeper, extracts hive and honeybees

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Nicole Strong 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Bill Castro, beekeeper, extracts hive and honeybees during abatement and demolition services at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC) in Beltsville, Md., Aug. 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Bees await transportation to Bee Friendly Apiary, Aug. 7, 2023.
    Beehive during extraction at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC) in Beltsville, Md., Aug. 7, 2023.
    Bill Castro, beekeeper, extracts hive and honeybees

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE, Baltimore District safely rehomes a total of 50k bees found at Bureau of Engraving and Printing demo project

