    Base defense operations maintain security for community, mission [Image 4 of 5]

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423d Security Forces Squadron monitor base operations at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 8, 2023. SFS members at the Base Defense Operations Center maintain a close watch on the installation and remain ready to coordinate responses if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:48
    Photo ID: 8019345
    VIRIN: 230908-F-VS137-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base defense operations maintain security for community, mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Base Defense
    RAF Molesworth
    423d Security Forces Squadron

