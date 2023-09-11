Airmen from the 423d Security Forces Squadron monitor base operations at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 8, 2023. SFS members at the Base Defense Operations Center maintain a close watch on the installation and remain ready to coordinate responses if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8019345
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-VS137-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base defense operations maintain security for community, mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT