Base defense operations maintain security for community, mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Cranley, 423d Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Controller, monitors base operations at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 8, 2023. SFS members at the Base Defense Operations Center are responsible for coordinating security on the installation and remain ready to coordinate responses to ensure the safety and security of the community and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB