Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF [Image 9 of 9]

    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A member of the Royal Saudi Air Force conducts a simulated traffic stop during a police tactics demonstration with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2023. Airmen from the 378th ESFS conducted a week-long course with RSAF personnel showcasing various military police tactics and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 8019319
    VIRIN: 230815-F-WT152-2009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF
    378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    defenders
    Security Forces
    Police tactics
    KSA
    Partner Nation Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT