378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF

Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force conduct a simulated traffic stop during a police tactics demonstration with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2023. Airmen from the 378th ESFS conducted a week-long course with RSAF personnel showcasing various military police tactics and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|08.15.2023
|09.13.2023 04:36
|8019318
|230815-F-WT152-2008
|6016x4016
|2.99 MB
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|2
|0
