378th ESFS demonstrates police tactics to RSAF

Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force conduct a simulated traffic stop during a police tactics demonstration with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2023. Airmen from the 378th ESFS conducted a week-long course with RSAF personnel showcasing various military police tactics and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

