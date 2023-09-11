22nd Anniversary of September 11th at Camp Arifjan

Area Support Group - Kuwait personnel pose after completing the September 11th Memorial Stair Climb at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sep. 11, 2023. Organized by the firefighter and first responder teams on base, participants go up and down 110 stories in remembrance of the firefighters that went into the World Trade Center towers to rescue trapped victims. From left, Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer; Staff Sgt. Amelia Kelly, NCOIC of host nation affairs; Maj. Ignacio Suarez, liaison officer to the Kuwait Ministry of Defense; Mustafa Asem, contracted linguist; & Lt. Col. Aaron Hrabovsky, director of host nation affairs, ASG-KU. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

