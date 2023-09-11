Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Anniversary of September 11th at Camp Arifjan [Image 10 of 10]

    22nd Anniversary of September 11th at Camp Arifjan

    KUWAIT

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group - Kuwait personnel pose after completing the September 11th Memorial Stair Climb at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sep. 11, 2023. Organized by the firefighter and first responder teams on base, participants go up and down 110 stories in remembrance of the firefighters that went into the World Trade Center towers to rescue trapped victims. From left, Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer; Staff Sgt. Amelia Kelly, NCOIC of host nation affairs; Maj. Ignacio Suarez, liaison officer to the Kuwait Ministry of Defense; Mustafa Asem, contracted linguist; & Lt. Col. Aaron Hrabovsky, director of host nation affairs, ASG-KU. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 03:54
    Photo ID: 8019299
    VIRIN: 230911-A-FM739-2551
    Location: KW
    9/11
    September 11th
    Camp Arifjan
    Run
    ASG-KU

