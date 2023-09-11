22nd Anniversary of September 11th at Camp Arifjan

A Soldier takes a break during the September 11th Memorial Stair Climb at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sep. 11, 2023. Organized by the firefighter and first responder teams on base, participants go up and down 110 stories in remembrance of the firefighters that went into the World Trade Center towers to rescue trapped victims. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Location: KW