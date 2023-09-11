Change of command ceremony marks new chapter for USCGC Hickory (WLB 212)

Cmdr. Christopher Jasnoch (left), the new commanding officer of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), stands for a photo with Cmdr. Linden Dahlkemper (right), the former commanding officer, and Capt. Blake Novak (center), the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District chief of staff, following a change of command ceremony held at the Top o’the Mar in Guam on Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2023. The ceremony also signaled the official shift of the 225-foot seagoing buoy tender in Guam from USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215), currently at its major maintenance availability (MMA) at the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, to USCGC Hickory, which is just completing MMA and will now serve the Western Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

