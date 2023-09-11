Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of command ceremony marks new chapter for USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) [Image 4 of 11]

    Change of command ceremony marks new chapter for USCGC Hickory (WLB 212)

    GUAM

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard 14th District Chief of Staff, Capt. Blake Novak gives remarks as the president official during a change of command ceremony for the USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) held at the Top o’the Mar in Guam on Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2023. The ceremony also signaled the official shift of the 225-foot seagoing buoy tender in Guam from USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215), currently at its major maintenance availability (MMA) at the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, to USCGC Hickory, which is just completing MMA and will now serve the Western Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

