    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy visits Team Hickam [Image 8 of 8]

    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy visits Team Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dakota Hood, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog lead trainer, and Hery, 647th SFS military working dog, participate in a K-9 bite demonstration during the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 8, 2023. During the tour, more than 50 cadets were able to tour the 647th SFS, the 15th Maintenance Group and two aircraft, and were able to interact with Airmen and learn more about different career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    JBPHH
    USAF
    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy

