Maj. Steven Beachler, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, briefs cadets from the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy about the C-17 Globemaster III during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 8, 2023. The cadets were able to tour a C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker and ask Airmen questions about the mission and capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8018931
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-GM429-1075
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy visits Team Hickam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT