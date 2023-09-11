Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy visits Team Hickam [Image 7 of 8]

    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy visits Team Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Steven Beachler, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, briefs cadets from the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy about the C-17 Globemaster III during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 8, 2023. The cadets were able to tour a C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker and ask Airmen questions about the mission and capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    JBPHH
    USAF
    Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy

