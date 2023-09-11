168th Maintenance Group awarded Alaska Governor's Trophy

From left, Chief Master Sgt. Ray Allen, Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Newton, Col. Jennifer Casillo, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe and Chief Master Sgt. George Bender pose with the Alaska Governor’s Trophy at Eielson Air Force Base as they receive the award on behalf of the Maintenance Airmen, August 4, 2023. The 168th Maintenance Group received the Govenor’s Trophy for distinguishing itself as the best unit in Alaska to mobilize and support the nation and state of Alaska in 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

