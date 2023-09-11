Col. Jennifer Casillo, 168th Maintenance Group commander, stands alongside Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant General of the Alaska National Guard, as she receives the Alaska Governor's Trophy representing the 168th Maintenance Airmen. Saxe presented the Governor's Trophy on behalf of Governor Mike Dunleavy, August 4, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8018845
|VIRIN:
|230804-Z-UF872-2006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Maintenance Group awarded Alaska Governor's Trophy [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Maintenance Group awarded Alaska Governor's Trophy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT