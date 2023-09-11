Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Maintenance Group awarded Alaska Governor's Trophy [Image 1 of 2]

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jennifer Casillo, 168th Maintenance Group commander, stands alongside Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant General of the Alaska National Guard, as she receives the Alaska Governor's Trophy representing the 168th Maintenance Airmen. Saxe presented the Governor's Trophy on behalf of Governor Mike Dunleavy, August 4, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Alaska National Guard
    168th Wing
    168th Maintenance Group
    Governor's Trophy
    168th Air National Guard

