Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. First Class Cutler Holland fires an M17 pistol [Image 4 of 6]

    Sgt. First Class Cutler Holland fires an M17 pistol

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. First Class Cutler Holland, 416th Theater Engineer Command, fires an M17 pistol during training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Sept. 12, 2023. The 416th TEC squad trains at Fort McCoy to represent the U.S. Army Reserve at the 2023 Department of Army Best Squad competition held at the end of September.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 8018834
    VIRIN: 230912-A-SZ193-9937
    Resolution: 5752x3835
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. First Class Cutler Holland fires an M17 pistol [Image 6 of 6], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pfc. Vincent Wentorf prepares to fire an M17 pistol
    Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley instructs Pfc. Vincent Wentorf on M17 pistol marksmanship
    Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley teaches members of the Army Reserve Best Squad, the 416th Theater Engineer Command, M17 pistol marksmanship techniques
    Sgt. First Class Cutler Holland fires an M17 pistol
    Sgt. Connor Housman fires an M17 pistol
    Sgt. Connor Housman fires an M17 pistol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    fort mccoy
    416th TEC
    m17 pistol
    23ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT