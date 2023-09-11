Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley instructs Pfc. Vincent Wentorf on M17 pistol marksmanship

Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley (left), 401st Engineer Company, instructs Pfc. Vincent Wentorf, 416th Theater Engineer Command, on M17 pistol marksmanship techniques during training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Sept. 12, 2023. The 416th TEC squad trains at Fort McCoy to represent the U.S. Army Reserve at the 2023 Department of Army Best Squad competition held at the end of September.

