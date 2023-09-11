Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career [Image 4 of 4]

    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Col. Stanley Seo, the outgoing director of strategy policy and plans for the Washington National Guard, sits in front of a crowd of past and colleagues, at Seo's retirement ceremony, on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Seo ended his military career this September after 30 years of distinguished service, including three overseas deployments.
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 18:17
    Photo ID: 8018829
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-EJ372-7861
    Resolution: 7812x5208
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career
    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career
    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career
    Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exceptional
    awesome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT